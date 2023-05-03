Palestinian groups, Zionist forces agree to Gaza ceasefire

Israeli regime's forces and Palestinian groups in Gaza have agreed to a ceasefire after a night of Tel Aviv air strikes that pounded the besieged coastal enclave, while rockets were launched towards the Occupied Territories following the death in prison of prominent Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan.

The “reciprocal and simultaneous” ceasefire went into effect at 3:30 am (00:30 GMT) and was brought about with efforts from Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations officials.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tareq Selmi said fighting had ended by dawn on Wednesday.

Hamas had engaged in talks with Egyptian, Qatari and UN officials to end the Israeli regime's “aggression on Gaza”, the group said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

Hamas said its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, held talks with officials from both countries and the UN to end Tel Aviv’s attacks, which saw Zionists' fighter jets and tanks attack targets in Gaza late on Tuesday, and Palestinian fighters fire rockets into Occupied Lands, following the death of Adnan after he spent 87 days on hunger strike in an Israeli regime's jail.

A Palestinian source told Al Jazeera Arabic that the ceasefire was the result of several parties entering talks to prevent the Israeli regime’s attack on Gaza from escalating. Hamas also praised the performance of the Palestinian groups that had jointly responded to Adnan’s death.

A joint statement by factions in Gaza on Tuesday, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, said the rocket fire was an “initial response” to Adnan’s death.

MP/PR