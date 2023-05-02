Resistance targets Zionist regime's positions with rockets

Sirens sounded across the Occupied Palestinian territories following the rocket attack.

Zionist media reported that at least one rocket hit the Sderot settlement. According to some initial reports, the attack left some causalities.

Some reports added that several houses in Sderot were destroyed following the rocket attack.

A source in the Israeli regime's military said that 22 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli settlements, of which the Iron Dome intercepted only four.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian Resistance Movement in Gaza fired rockets at Palestinian Occupied Lands hours after reports that a senior member of the Islamic Jihad, was martyred in the Israeli regime’s jail.

Khader Adnan, a leading figure in the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, was martyred after a food strike that lasted close to three months.

Palestinian Resistance Movement in Gaza fired rockets at Palestinian Occupied Lands hours after reports that Khader Adnan was martyred in the Israeli regime’s jail.

Sirens sounded in the Saad community, close to the Gaza border, as they warned of incoming fire, the Israeli regime military said.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Palestinian official on Tuesday warned Zionists that Adnan's martyrdom will not go without response.

"The next 48 hours will be decisive. An immediate reaction will be given by (Palestinian) Islamic Jihad," he stressed.

