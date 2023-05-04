Zionist forces kill Palestinian woman near Nablus

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the woman has been identified as Eman Ziyad Odeh, 26.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department told WAFA that the Israeli regime's forces opened fire at a Palestinian woman near the Einabus square.

He said that she's been taken to the Rafidia hospital.

Jibril added that the young woman's injuries were reported to be very critical as she was shot in the chest by the Zionist soldiers.

Also, according to the video published on social media, the Zionist soldiers surrounded the young girl who fell on the ground and prevented the people from approaching her. Palestinians have written that the occupiers deliberately prevented her from getting aid so that she would be martyred.

With the killing of Odeh, the number of Palestinians who have been killed by Zionist forces today has risen to four, following the killing of three Palestinians during a military raid in Nablus' Old City this morning.

The number of Palestinians who have been killed by Zionist soldiers and settlers since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 108, including 20 children and two women.

