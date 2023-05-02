Iran reacts to Palestinian hunger striker martyrdom

Slamming the way the Zionist regime detained and inhumanely treated Palestinian citizen, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson stressed that such an action is a clear example of the Zionist regime's inhumane behavior against the Palestinian people and fighters during the past 7 decades.

Considering the Zionists' behavior as a crime against humanity, Kan'ani stressed, "The silence of the international community and human rights institutions will make the Zionist apartheid regime more insolent."

Hailing the Palestinian nation's resistance against the Zionists' crimes and occupation, Kan'ani expressed condolences to the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, the Palestinian nation and Resistance groups, as well as the family of Khader Adnan.

Israeli prison authorities said a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance group, Khader Adnan, has passed away at an Israeli jail after an 87-day hunger strike.

The Israeli regime's Prison Services (IPS) announced in a statement that Adnan was found unresponsive in his cell in Nitzan jail in the central city of Ramle during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning.

He was brought to the Shamir Medical Center outside Tel Aviv, but was declared dead at the hospital, the IPS said.

Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli court refused to release the Palestinian hunger striker despite his deteriorating health condition.

