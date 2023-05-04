Palestinian Resistance shoot down Zionist UAV over Nablus

The downing of the drone came as the Israeli regime's army killed at least three Palestinians and wounded four others while firing live ammunition during a raid in the northern city of Nablus.

The Israeli regime's army and intelligence service claimed in a statement that two of the men killed were behind a shooting on April 7 north of Jericho, in which two settler sisters died when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

In the Old City of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said four people were transferred to hospital and at least 150 people suffered tear gas inhalation, including schoolchildren, during the Israeli raid.

