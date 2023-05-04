  1. World
Palestinian Resistance shoot down Zionist UAV over Nablus

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Palestinian Resistance forces shot down a drone belonging to the Zionist regime over Nablus in the West Bank.

The downing of the drone came as the Israeli regime's army killed at least three Palestinians and wounded four others while firing live ammunition during a raid in the northern city of Nablus.

The Israeli regime's army and intelligence service claimed in a statement that two of the men killed were behind a shooting on April 7 north of Jericho, in which two settler sisters died when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. 

In the Old City of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said four people were transferred to hospital and at least 150 people suffered tear gas inhalation, including schoolchildren, during the Israeli raid.

