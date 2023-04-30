Iran transactions with Caspian states rise by 9.5% to $3.8 bn

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's trade (excluding crude oil exports) with Caspian Sea littoral states stood at 6.89 million tons worth $3.81 billion, registering a 12.78% fall in terms of weight, but a 9.51% rise in value compared with the similar period of last year, respectively.

Russia was Iran’s main trading partner among Caspian states with 4.04 million tons (down 17.79%) worth $2.32 billion (up 3.44%) during the period under review. It was followed by Azerbaijan with 784,380 tons (down 7.9%) worth $688.03 million (up 13.2%), Turkmenistan with 1.31 million tons (down 6.45%) worth $487.62 million (up 32.34%) and Kazakhstan with 750,955 tons (up 3.05%) worth $320.14 million (up 20.79%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports exceeded 3.93 million tons worth $2.05 billion during the year, registering a 2.43% and a 23.21% rise in terms of weight and value year-on-year, respectively.

