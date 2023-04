The UAE, Spain and China were the main destinations.

Iran produces over 90% of all saffron produced in the world, 80% of which are exported. However, the share of Iran in the global trade of saffron is disproportionately low, as many customers of the Iranian spice buy it in bulk and reexport after packaging it to third countries, Finacial Tribune reported.

The city of Torbat-e Heydariyeh in Khorasan Razavi Province is considered the capital of saffron in the world.

