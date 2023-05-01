Iran’s exports to EAEU up 27% while imports decline by 60%

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran traded 6.37 million tons of goods (excluding crude oil exports) worth $3.25 billion with the Eurasian Economic Union’s member state, registering a 51.44% and 42.27% drop in terms of weight and value respectively compared to the year before.

Russia was the main trade partner among EEU members during the period with 4.04 million tons worth $2.32 billion of exchanged goods. It was followed by Armenia with 1.47 million tons worth $478,274 and Kazakhstan with 750,955 tons worth $320,145, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to EEU stood at 3.44 million tons worth $1.48 billion, registering a 24.32% and 27.2% rise in terms of weight and value respectively.

MNA/PR