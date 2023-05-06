  1. Technology
Iran, Russia to expand educational, research cooperation

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Iran and Russia will expand educational and research cooperation in the near future.

Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami, the head of the Institute For Political And International Studies of Iran's Foreign Ministry and Alexander Yakovenko, the head of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation exchanged views on the expansion of educational and research cooperation between the two centers.

The two sides discussed the fields of expanding educational and research cooperation between the two centers.

During the meeting, proposals were presented in the field of upcoming cooperation which were decided to be implemented in the near future.

