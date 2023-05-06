Iran, Russia to expand educational, research cooperation

Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami, the head of the Institute For Political And International Studies of Iran's Foreign Ministry and Alexander Yakovenko, the head of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation exchanged views on the expansion of educational and research cooperation between the two centers.

During the meeting, proposals were presented in the field of upcoming cooperation which were decided to be implemented in the near future.

