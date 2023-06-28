Iran, Kazakhstan finalize roadmap for economic cooperation

In a meeting on Wednesday in Astana, "Alireza Paymanpak", the Iranian deputy agriculture minister, and Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration discussed the latest amendments to the road map for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

According to the roadmap, the volume of trade between Iran and Kazakhstan is targeted at $3 billion in the next 2 years.

In the meeting, which was also attended by Kazakhstan's deputy ministers of trade, industry, and agriculture, in addition to the agreement on the sending of a business delegation from Kazakhstan to Iran to participate in Tehran's construction industry exhibition, the two sides also agreed on creating manufacturing units with joint investment of Kazakhstan and Iran's technical know-how in the fields of medical equipment, textile and food industries.

At the end of the meeting, Zhumangarin issued the necessary orders to his country's agriculture ministry to resolve the barriers faced by Iran's dairy and aquaculture industries in their exports to Kazakhstan.

A delegation consisting of representatives of different business sectors in the field of agriculture and food industries accompanied the Iranian deputy agriculture minister Paymanpak. According to the Iranian agriculture ministry's report, several contracts on the exports of agricultural and food products and also the import of agricultural inputs needed in Iran were finalized during the trip.

KI/IRN85154479