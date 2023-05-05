Iran declares 4 Azerbaijani diplomats as persona non grata

Four Azeri diplomats in Tehran and Tabriz were declared as persona non grata and expelled.
TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry has declared four Azerbaijani diplomats in Tehran and Tabriz and expelled them as persona non grata in reponse to expelling four Iranian diplomats earlier this year by the neigboring country.
Four Azeri diplomats in Tehran and Tabriz were declared as persona non grata and expelled.
The Iranian foreign ministry said on Friday that expelling the Azeri diplomats came in a tit-for-tat move done by Baku earlier this year.
MNA/TSNM
