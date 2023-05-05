  1. Politics
May 5, 2023, 2:06 PM

Iran declares 4 Azerbaijani diplomats as persona non grata

Iran declares 4 Azerbaijani diplomats as persona non grata

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry has declared four Azerbaijani diplomats in Tehran and Tabriz and expelled them as persona non grata in reponse to expelling four Iranian diplomats earlier this year by the neigboring country.

Four Azeri diplomats in Tehran and Tabriz were declared as persona non grata and expelled.

The Iranian foreign ministry said on Friday that expelling the Azeri diplomats came in a tit-for-tat move done by Baku earlier this year.

MNA/TSNM

News Code 200312

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News