Oman to host next round of Iran-US talks next week

In a post on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter, the senior Iranian diplomat thanked the Omani foreign minister, Badr Albusaid,i for mediating the indirect talks between Iran and the US on Saturday. "We thank Oman and FM @badralbusaidi for their excellent job in hosting and mediating these talks."

"Oman will continue to perform this important endeavour as Iran and U.S.' representatives agreed to carry on their indirect talks next week," Baghaei added.

Saturday's exchanges were indirect and mediated by Oman, as Iran had wanted, rather than face-to-face, as Trump had demanded. Each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman's foreign minister, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his delegation had a brief encounter with its US counterpart headed by Witkoff after they exited the talks.

"After the end of more than 2-1/2 hours of indirect talks, the heads of the Iranian and American delegations spoke for a few minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister as they left the talks. It (the encounter) was based on our political etiquette," Araqchi said.

Araghchi said the talks took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere".

"Both sides have agreed to continue the talks ... probably next Saturday," Araghchi added. "Iran and the US side want an agreement in the short term. We do not want talks for (the sake of) talks."

Commenting on the negotiations, US President Donald Trump said that the talks are going okay.

