Removal of US sanctions one of Iran's most basic rights

Remarking on Saturday, the senior official highlighted that the Islamic Republic could not close its eyes on the US’s history of non-commitment to its obligations concerning the country, but would, nevertheless, give negotiation a chance.

“We want to show that, once again, we are exercising patience. We do not forget the past events and the violent, bad, and wrongful actions taken against Iran and the Islamic world, but we are a nation that is open to negotiation and dialogue,” PressTV quoted Aref as saying.

The official was referring to the United States' unilateral and illegal withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a historical nuclear agreement between Iran and other countries. He was also pointing to Washington’s reinstatement of its unlawful sanctions and even intensification of its coercive economic measures against the Iranian nation after ditching the deal.

The remarks came following indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat, Oman, featuring Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US’s regional envoy Steve Witkoff, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi serving as the mediator.

The two sides agreed to continue discussions aiming to establish a basis for future negotiation after both described the talks as constructive.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi emphasized that Iran was giving diplomacy a sincere opportunity to address nuclear issues and the lifting of the sanctions, noting that the Islamic Republic did not seek prolonged negotiations. ​

MP/