May 3, 2023, 10:00 PM

Iran earns $215m form annual apple exports

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – A total of 62,595 tons of fresh and dried apples worth $215.09 million were exported from Iran in fiscal 2022-23 (ended March 20), registering a 36% decline in terms of weight compared with the year before.

According to statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the value of one kilogram of exported apples (fresh and dried) stood at 34 cents in the year under review, which was 28 cents in fiscal 2021-22, the news portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reported.

The exports were shipped to Armenia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, Belarus, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Japan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Poland, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia and India.

