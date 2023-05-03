Iran earns $215m form annual apple exports

According to statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the value of one kilogram of exported apples (fresh and dried) stood at 34 cents in the year under review, which was 28 cents in fiscal 2021-22, the news portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reported.

The exports were shipped to Armenia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, Belarus, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Japan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Poland, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia and India.

MNA/PR