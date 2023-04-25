  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2023, 9:23 PM

I was informed about Oman's initiatives: FM

I was informed about Oman's initiatives: FM

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that he was informed about Oman's initiatives regarding the talks to remove sanctions after talks with his Omani counterpart.

After meeting with his Omani counterpart in Muscat on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that "in the meeting with Oman's foreign minister, it was agreed that the joint economic commission of the two countries will be held soon."

"Based on the official invitation of the President of Iran to the Sultan of Oman, the date of this meeting was discussed," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"We agree on regional issues and Oman always plays a constructive role in the talks to lift the sanctions [on Tehran] and we conducted the necessary consultations in this regard," he further said.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, in order to meet with high-ranking officials of the neighboring country on Tuesday. 

MNA/IRN85092657

News Code 199910

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News