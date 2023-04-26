UNSC leaves Palestine to suffer ongoing atrocities

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks in a Tuesday address delivered before the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East including the question of Palestine.

“For 75 years, the Palestinian people have been victims of the Israeli regime's unrelenting aggression, violence, and injustices. The occupation of their land continues, with cities being blockaded, property and farmlands being destroyed and confiscated, and people being forced to evacuate their homes,” he said.

He added that “Since the beginning of the year, Palestinians have been subjected to excessive violence, suppression, and terror by both illegal Israeli settlers and armed forces. This has resulted in the detainment and assassination of civilians, and the killing and martyring of 100 Palestinians, including 21 children.”

“Moreover, almost 5,000 Palestinians, including 31 women and 170 children, are being illegally and arbitrarily held in Israeli jails where they are subjected to inhumane treatment”, the official underlined.

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations further noted that “These horrific acts are part of a larger pattern of systematic violations of the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime. They represent a clear violation of international law and established principles and norms of human rights.”

“We are deeply concerned by the repeated assaults and incursions by extremist settlers, with the support of Israeli occupation forces, against the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

Iravani highlighted that “The brutal attacks on worshippers, including women and children, as they perform their prayers and rituals in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque are reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

“These atrocious crimes are a clear example of the Israel Regime's illegal and apartheid actions, which exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people and erode the foundations for the establishment of just and sustainable peace in the region,” he said.

He reiterated that “It is regrettable that the Security Council has remained silent, rendering UN resolutions ineffective and leaving the Palestinian people to suffer ongoing atrocities.”

“The absence of accountability has emboldened this despicable regime to continue violating all UN resolutions, including those adopted by the Security Council,” Iravani noted.

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations underlined that “We remain steadfast in our belief that the conflict in Palestine can only be resolved through ending the occupation and recognizing the inalienable rights of self-determination of the Palestinian people. This requires the full restoration and protection of these rights, leading to the establishment of Palestinian sovereignty over the entire Palestine. However, such a resolution cannot be achieved if the Security Council fails to act.”

“We call on the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility and take decisive action to bring an end to the occupation and ensure the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people. Mere sympathy is no longer sufficient,” he went on to say.

Iravani highlighted that “The Islamic Republic of Iran regards it as its duty to support Palestine's legitimate rights to resistance to the oppression and aggression of this apartheid regime, in line with the right to self-determination, and this will be our principled policy until the occupation ends.”

He concluded by saying, “I wish to emphasize the importance and legal nature of the advisory opinion currently under consideration by the International Court of Justice. The General Assembly adopted resolution 77/247, calling for this opinion to address the legal consequences of Israel's ongoing violations of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination through prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of Palestinian territory. We hope that the Court's submission will shed more light on ongoing atrocities and violations, contribute to the end of the occupation, and facilitate holding those responsible for atrocities and violations against the Palestinian people accountable for their actions.”

“Once again, the representative of the Israeli regime abused this chamber and resorted to lies and fabrications to make unfounded claims against my Country”, he said.

Iravani underlined “It's not surprising or unexpected, given that deception and lies have long been part of this regime's toolbox.”

“The purpose is clear: to divert attention away from the urgent matter on today's meeting agenda item; the atrocity crimes committed by this apartheid regime against the Palestinian people. Therefore, such false and unfounded claims do not merit a response,” Iravani noted.

AMK/PR