Iran prepared to defend its rights against illegal pressure

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote on his X account that Iran’s foreign minister and International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi held important talks.

He said that Iran's nuclear program has always been peaceful, adding that Iran's seriousness in cooperating with the IAEA to clear any misunderstanding about the country's peaceful nuclear program has been proven.

Baghaei stated that Iran has never chosen the path of confrontation, although it has always defended its rights and interests against illegal pressure.

SD/6287871