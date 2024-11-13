Hezbollah pounds Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv

Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday that its fighters had conducted an "aerial attack with a squadron of exploding drones" on the HaKirya base housing Israel's main military institutions, Press TV said in a report on Wedensday.

Hezbollah said the base serves at the Israeli regime’s “ministry of war and general staff, the war management room, and the air force’s military control and oversight authority.”

Drones of the resistance have also targeted Israel's Amos base— the main logistical support and transportation hub— in northern occupied territories.

The Israeli military did not comment on Hezbollah attack on its headquarters but claimed that it had intercepted two drones and 40 projectiles launched from Lebanon.

Hezbollah retaliatory attack came hours after Israel attacked southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut.

At least 28 people were killed and many others wounded, according to Lebanon's health officials.

The exchange of fire came as the Israeli army acknowledged that several of its troops were killed in southern Lebanon. Hebrew sources have reported a death toll of eight.

Hezbollah has been conducting rocket and drone strikes on northern occupied territories in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, following the start of the genocidal war in Gaza last October.

Since then, at least 3,360 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, most of them since late September, when the regime launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

The health ministry said 216 children were among the casualties, as well as 308 medical workers.

