3 IRGC members martyred in southeast Iran: statement

The IRGC said in a statement that its members have dismantled a team of terrorists during an ongoing major counterterrorism exercise titled “Martyrs of Security” in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The terrorist team was detected, besieged, and targeted during an operation in Rask county in the province, it said.

Four terrorists were killed and six others were arrested in the operation, the statement added.

According to the statement, three IRGC servicemen, namely Ahmad Reza Saheb, Ahmad Zare'i, and Ali Rahmanian were martyred during the operation.

The spokesman for the “Martyrs of Security” drills, General Ahmad Shafaei, had earlier said that the drills would continue in certain counties of Sistan and Baluchestan, namely Sarbaz, Kalat, Nik Shahr, Rask, Mehrestan, and Qasr-e Qand.

The combat operation, which began on October 31, is meant to bolster sustainable security.

