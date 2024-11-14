Over dozen killed as twin Israeli strikes hit Syrian capital

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that Israeli warplanes launched an assault from the direction of occupied Golan Heights at around 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT) on Thursday, targeting several residential buildings in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus and the Qudsaya area in the Damascus countryside.

The source added that the attack resulted in 15 people killed and 16 others injured.

He noted that there were women and children among the casualties and that the toll was preliminary and could rise.

The Israeli airstrikes against Syria come amid the Zionist regime’s bloody onslaughts against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, and the Lebanese nation.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, after Palestinian resistance movements carried out an unprecedented military operation dubbed Al-Aqsa Flood against the regime on October 7, 2023.

More than 43,736 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed while 103,370 individuals have sustained injuries.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, at least 3,365 people, including 216 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Arab country since October 2023.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime rarely comments on its attacks on Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s phenomenal success in confronting and decimating terrorism.

Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

MNA/Press TV