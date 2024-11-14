Iran to make Israel ‘regret’ its act of aggression: IRGC cmdr

“During its more than 45-year existence, the Islamic Revolution has not left any vicious act unanswered and we will definitely give a regret-inducing response to this Israeli measure,” the IRGC’s Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said, according to PressTV.

He made the remarks in the Iranian city of Qom on Wednesday on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the 40th day of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah, and a number of other commanders of the Resistance Front by the Israeli regime.

Asked whether the re-election of Donald Trump as US president will make any difference for Iran, Fadavi said it is of no consequence to the Islamic Republic as the evil nature of the United States does not change

He stressed the importance of providing full support for Hezbollah and the Resistance Front, calling on every individual to play a role in helping the Resistance in the fight against enemies.

The IRGC commander emphasized that Iran has fully stood by Hezbollah for more than 40 years and will absolutely continue to support the movement.

On October 26, Israeli warplanes used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in a flagrant breach of the country's national sovereignty, killing four servicemen of the Armed Forces and one civilian.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said that a significant number of the missiles were intercepted, and the Israeli warplanes were blocked from entering Iran’s airspace.

Iran has said it is resolved to respond to the act of aggression and will not abandon its rights.

