Armenian FM invites Iranian counterpart to visit his country

The invitation was issued during a phone conversation between the two officials on Thursday.

In the conversation, Araghchi expressed happiness at the good ties between the two countries and stressed Tehran was ready to expand its relations with Yerevan in every field.

Mirzoyan, for his part, said that the relations between the two neighboring countries are ancient and friendly and that continuing the consultations about regional developments was important. He also invited Araghchi to visit Armenia.

Araghchi and Mirzoyan also agreed to continue consultations to deepen relations and coordinate on regional issues.

MNA/