Iran-US contact channels exist: FM

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Araghchi said a series of disagreements between Iran and the US are so foundational that may not be resolved forever.

“However, we need to manage them to reduce the costs and tensions,” he added.

The foreign minister noted that the contact channels between Iran and the US are still in place.

Asked about Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi’s upcoming visit to Iran, Araghchi said Iran and the UN nuclear agency are involved in extensive and age-old cooperation despite a series of problems and differing views on interaction.

Expressing hope that Iran and the IAEA would reach an agreement on a number of differences during Grossi’s visit, Araghchi said the UN nuclear chief has reportedly “positive morale”.

Grossi is scheduled to hold formal meetings with Iranian officials on Thursday, November 14.

In an interview with Al Arabiya television channel in September, Grossi expressed the UN nuclear agency’s desire to visit Tehran and hold talks with the administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The IAEA director general also said he had received a response from Pezeshkian on assurances about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

