Iran ready to enhance parl. coop. with Iraq: Ghalibaf

During the phone call on Wednesday, Ghalibaf congratulated al-Mashhadani on his winning the confidence of the lawmakers to become the speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, noting that assuming this role during the challenging period marked by US and Israeli crimes in Palestine and Lebanon could be impactful.

Ghalibaf highlighted al-Mashhadani’s stance against US and Israeli influence as a valuable asset for the resistance movement and Iraq’s parliament. He also extended an invitation to al-Mashhadani to visit Tehran, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to expanding parliamentary ties with Iraq.

Al-Mashhadani, for his part, emphasized the strong bonds and shared interests between Iran and Iraq, referring to close neighborliness and mutual interests which he said have created common concerns.

He reaffirmed Iraq’s firm support for the Palestinian cause, pledging to continue supporting Palestine and Lebanon despite challenges along the way.

