Iran calls for reduction in costs of differences with US

“We have to implement [relevant] management [strategies] so that the cost of Iran’s differences with the United States [can] be reduced,” the top diplomat said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said channels of communication between the two countries are constantly there.

The official, however, noted that some of the Islamic Republic’s differences with the US were “very substantive and foundational.”

“Those differences may not be solvable, but we have to adopt [relevant] management [courses of action] so that their costs and [standing] tensions [can] be reduced.”

Araghchi made the comments a day after warning Washington against resumption of its so-called "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

The first version of the American policy was met with “Maximum Resistance” from Tehran, resulting in Washington’s “Maximum Defeat,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Attempting 'Maximum Pressure 2.0' will only result in 'Maximum Defeat 2.0'. Better idea: try 'Maximum Wisdom'—for the benefit of all,” the official wrote.

The US adopted the policy under former president Donald Trump, unilaterally leaving a historic and multi-party nuclear agreement with Iran, and resuming the illegal sanctions that the deal had lifted.

The sanctions, preserved under the administration of US President Joe Biden, have restricted the financial channels necessary to pay for basic goods and medicine, undermining supply chains by limiting the number of suppliers willing to facilitate sales of humanitarian goods to the Islamic Republic.

Trump, who has been re-elected the United States president, now seeks to ramp up the economic measures even further, despite warnings and pieces of advice issued by Iran against fueling the tensions between the countries.

Also on Wednesday, Araghchi asserted that the Islamic Republic continued its constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear body.

He hoped that Iranian officials would be able to reach some agreements with the agency during an upcoming visit to the country by its Director General Rafael Grossi.

MA/Press TV