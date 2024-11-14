2 dead in suspected explosion in Germany

The incident occurred in a three-story house in Esslingen, Baden-Wurttemberg, following reports of an argument among residents, authorities have said.

Police stated on social media platform X that one injured person was airlifted to a hospital, while another individual was safely rescued from a balcony without harm.

“The situation on site is under control. There is no danger to the population,” the police said in the statement.

Eyewitnesses told local media they heard loud bangs from the house, followed by a fire in the early hours. The reported loud noises prompted authorities to call in explosives experts to assist with the investigation.

Nearby residents were evacuated temporarily as a precaution. The cause of the suspected explosion wasn't immediately clear. Authorities haven't disclosed the victims' identities or provided details about the ongoing investigation.

