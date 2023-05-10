Iran warns of any miscalculation against its nuclear program

On Wednesday, Amir Saeed Iravani sent a letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, stating that the recent irresponsible, provocative, and belligerent statement of Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, violates international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), as it threatens to use force against the peaceful nuclear facilities of a Member State of the United Nations.

The full text of his letter is as follows:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I would like to draw the Security Council's attention to yet another violation of international law by the United States of America against Iran. In his statements addressed to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy on May 4, 2023, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, implicitly threatened to use force against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities by way of the US support of the so-called recognition of the Israeli regime’s freedom of action. While Mr. Sullivan expressed the United States' diplomatic involvement with Iran on the matter, he went on to say, “…But we have made clear to Iran that it can never be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon. As President Biden has repeatedly reaffirmed, he will take the actions that are necessary to stand by this statement, including by recognizing Israel’s freedom of action”.

Without a doubt, this irresponsible, provocative, and belligerent statement violates international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), as it threatens to use force against the peaceful nuclear facilities of a Member State of the United Nations. Furthermore, such a statement not only implies the United States’ potential complicity in any future acts of terrorism or aggression carried out by the Israeli regime against Iran, including against its peaceful nuclear facilities, but it also serves as an admission of responsibility by the US for its role in assisting, facilitating, and supporting Israel's terrorist and sabotage operations against Iranian officials, scientists, civilians, and peaceful nuclear facilities, thus requiring the United States to bear the consequences of such internationally wrongful acts, in accordance with international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and its adherence to international obligations. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always maintained that its pursuit of nuclear technology is exclusively for peaceful purposes, and it has never sought, nor will it ever seek, to develop nuclear weapons. This is a firm and unwavering decision of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this context, any claim to the contrary is completely unfounded and invalid. The assertion that the United States will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons is a distortion of reality and another cynical attempt of the United States to further its political agenda. Therefore, the United States should stop propagating false allegations and misinformation about Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Considering the foregoing, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns against any possible miscalculation or adventurist acts against its peaceful nuclear program and reserves its inherent and legitimate right under international law to take all necessary measures to protect and defend its citizens, interests, installations, and sovereignty against any aggression, including any terrorist, military, or sabotage acts.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

AMK/PR