President Assad, Iran's leader adviser discuss bilateral ties

During the meeting, President Assad and Larijani discussed the developments in the region, including the escalation of Zionist aggression and the continuous attacks of Zionists on Palestine and Lebanon, and the need to stop these attacks.

In this meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them for the benefit of the two nations and the people of the region were also discussed.

In this meeting, the President of Syria emphasized the necessity of adhering to the historical rights of Palestine, supporting the resistance of the Palestinian and Lebanese people by all means, stopping the killings and ending the crimes of genocide.

On the other hand, Larijani stated that Iran stands by Syria and emphasized that this country is ready to provide all kinds of support.

MNA/