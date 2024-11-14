Republicans win 218 US House seats

Republicans have won enough seats to control the US House, completing the party’s sweep into power and securing their hold on the US government alongside President-elect Donald Trump, Euro News reported.

A House Republican victory in Arizona, alongside a win in slow-counting California earlier Wednesday, gave the GOP the 218 House victories that make up the majority.

Republicans earlier gained control of the Senate from the Democratic party.

With hard-fought yet thin majorities, Republican leaders are envisioning a mandate to upend the federal government and swiftly implement Trump’s vision for the country.

The incoming president has promised to carry out the country’s largest-ever deportation operation, extend tax breaks, punish his political enemies, seize control of the federal government’s most powerful tools, and reshape the US economy.

The GOP election victories ensure that US Congress will be onboard for that agenda, and Democrats will be almost powerless to check it.

