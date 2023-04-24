Moscow warns Baku, Yerevan to return to existing agreements

"We register with extreme concern the increase in the number of ceasefire violations. <…> We urge the sides to immediately return to the existing agreements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Monday, according to TASS.

"We also warn external Western players and local Russophobe elements working on their agenda against attempts to unbalance the situation by smearing Russia," the diplomats stressed.

The ministry noted that Russia was ready to provide all necessary assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia both at the political level and on the ground - with the participation of a Russian peacekeeping contingent. "We proceed from the fact that the local population should not suffer in any case and no obstacles should be created to their lives," the Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats pointed out that they considered dangerous the increased level of "accusatory and aggressive rhetoric in the public space of Azerbaijan and Armenia. "In the context of the latest developments on April 23, we especially note the unacceptability of any unilateral steps in violation of the basic provisions of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, whether it is an uncoordinated change in the operation of the Lachin corridor or attempts to use it for purposes not consistent with a peaceful agenda," the statement said.

"We believe that many of the problems that have arisen are the result of months of stalemate and lack of progress in the negotiation process on the main tracks of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the unblocking of transport communications in the region, launching the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and agreeing on the parameters of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that Baku and Yerevan will show political will and overcome this negative dynamic in the near future," the ministry concluded.

MNA/PR