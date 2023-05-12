Azerbaijan targets Armenian positions with drone

"On May 12, at around 10 a.m., the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk using UAVs," the statement reads.

"Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were wounded. The health condition of one serviceman is assessed as satisfactory and [that of] the other one is critical," the statement added.

The ministry also reported that as of 10:30 a.m., the situation at the front line is relatively stable, TASS reported.

Tensions have risen as Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint on the road to Karabakh in the Lachin Corridor, a move that Armenia called a gross violation of a 2020 ceasefire.

MP/PR