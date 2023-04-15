Armenia says Azerbaijani forces fired at a gold mine

The Armenian authorities said on Saturday that during the last twenty-four hours, the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan fired at the Sotk gold mine in the Syunik Province.

"Last night, from 7 to 11 PM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Sotk Gold Mine. Ruzanna Grigoryan, the Head of PR & CSR at GeoProMining Gold Company, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“In general, the situation was calm at night, but shootings resumed again in the morning, as a result of which we decided to stop the work of the mine and evacuate employees,” she said, Armenia News reported.

According to Grigoryan, there are no casualties among the employees, the equipment is not damaged.

Today's news came after it was reported on Tuesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed border clashes, with both sides reporting several of their soldiers dead and injured.

