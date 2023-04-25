High-ranking Russia delegation due in Iran for economic talks

A Monday report by the Iranian Oil Ministry’s news service Shana said that the Russian delegation will be in Tehran in mid-May to attend the 27th edition of Iran Oil Show, a prestigious event which focuses on investment and development plans for major oil and gas projects in Iran.

It said the delegation will be led by Alexander Novak, a former head of Russia’s state energy company Gazprom and the current deputy prime minister of the country.

Novak and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji serve as co-heads of Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission.

The Russian delegation traveling to Iran will also feature Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, according to Iranian deputy oil minister for international affairs Ahmad Assadzadeh.

Assadzadeh said members of the Russian delegation will hold business-to-business meetings with Iranian counterparts on the sidelines of the Iran Oil Show which is planned to be held on May 17-20.

He said talks will mostly focus on banking, cargo transit, oil, gas and petrochemicals, adding that the two sides will also sign a series of contracts.

Iran and Russia have sought to significantly expand their economic and energy ties since early 2022 when Russia came under Western sanctions because of its involvement in the war in Ukraine.

MNA/PR