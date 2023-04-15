Sultan of Oman being scheduled to visit Tehran

Speaking to ISNA News Agency, Alireza Enayati touched upon several regional issues.

Referring to the visits of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Oman and Qatar with the aim of expanding Iran's interactions with regional countries, Enayati cited that the Emir of Qatar also paid a visit to Iran last year, and planning for the visit of the King of Oman to Tehran is on the agenda. He expressed hope that the visit will take place soon.

Speaking of Iran-UAE relations, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed that the exchange of delegations and dialogue between Iranian and UAE officials is going on, adding, "Iran's Foreign Minister has invited the UAE's Foreign Minister to visit Tehran and we hope that these meetings can strengthen the relations between the two countries."

He also announced that the UAE has invited President Raeisi to take part in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference is slated to be held in Dubai.

