Qatar, UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties: officials

"At present, the activation of diplomatic ties, which will include the reopening of embassies, is under process between both countries," a UAE official said in a statement in response to a question from Reuters.

Qatar's international media office, in a statement, confirmed that "work is underway to reopen the respective embassies as soon as possible".

A Gulf official said embassies were expected to reopen with new ambassadors in their posts by mid-June. A fourth source said diplomatic relations would be fully restored within weeks.

The restoration of ties comes amid a broader regional push for reconciliation with Iran and Saudi Arabia agreeing last month to re-establish relations after several years.

Relations between the UAE and Qatar warmed last year and leaders of both countries met face-to-face.

"The UAE's foreign policy is primarily focused on building bridges, economic cooperation and regional de-escalation," said the UAE official, who declined to be identified.

MP/PR