Qatar, UAE in process of restoring diplomatic ties: officials

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are restoring diplomatic ties and reopening embassies, officials said on Tuesday.

"At present, the activation of diplomatic ties, which will include the reopening of embassies, is under process between both countries," a UAE official said in a statement in response to a question from Reuters.

Qatar's international media office, in a statement, confirmed that "work is underway to reopen the respective embassies as soon as possible".

A Gulf official said embassies were expected to reopen with new ambassadors in their posts by mid-June. A fourth source said diplomatic relations would be fully restored within weeks.

The restoration of ties comes amid a broader regional push for reconciliation with Iran and Saudi Arabia agreeing last month to re-establish relations after several years.

Relations between the UAE and Qatar warmed last year and leaders of both countries met face-to-face.

"The UAE's foreign policy is primarily focused on building bridges, economic cooperation and regional de-escalation," said the UAE official, who declined to be identified.

