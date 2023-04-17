Raeisi felicitates Assad on Syrian National Day

Saying that now, after years of honest cooperation and history-making resistance, global and regional order is being established for the benefit of the Iranian and Syrian free and independent nations, Raeisi expressed hope that in the light of the efforts of the authorities and using the existing capacities and capabilities, Tehran and Damascus will witness the development and deepening of relations in all fields.

Evacuation Day is Syria's national day commemorating the evacuation of the last French soldier at the end of the French mandate of Syria on 17 April 1946 after Syria's proclamation of full independence in 1941.

