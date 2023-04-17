Islamic countries integration on Palestine necessary

In a phone call with Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on Monday afternoon, President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed the need for integration and unity among Islamic countries in supporting the Palestinian issue and condemned the aggressions of the Zionist regime, especially the atrocities of the regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque against the fasting Palestinian worshippers during the holy Ramadan.

Congratulating the government and the Muslim nation of Bangladesh on Eid-al-Fitr in advance, President Raeisi considered Iran's foreign policy to be based on the development and strengthening of relations with the countries of the world, especially the Islamic countries and expressed hope that the good relations between Iran and Bangladesh, especially in the field of economic and trade cooperation will further develop.

Sheikh Hasina, for her part, strongly condemned the criminal actions of the Zionist regime against the fasting Palestinian people and emphasized, "Supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and condemning the aggressions of the Zionist regime is the constant stance of the government and the people of Bangladesh."

Referring to the importance of developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh emphasized strengthening these relations, especially in the trade and economy and regional cooperation to reach the desired level.

SKH/President.ir