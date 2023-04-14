Normalization not to bring security to Israel: Raeisi

"The normalization of relations with regional governments has never brought, and will not bring, security to the Zionist regime (Israel)," Raeisi said on the sidelines of the International Quds Day demonstrations in Tehran on Friday.

Four Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco – agreed to normalize relations with Israel under US-brokered agreements in 2020, under then-President Donald Trump. Spearheaded by the UAE, the move has sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the world, largely within the Muslim world.

Palestinians censured the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back” and a betrayal of their cause against the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Palestinians are seeking an independent state in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip with East al-Quds as its capital.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president said the International Quds Day demonstrations symbolize solidarity and coherence among the Muslim nations.

Raeisi said the signs of the collapse of Israel are showing. Massive participation of Muslim nations in the demonstrations he said, shows the liberation of al-Quds will take place in a near future. He said the International Quds Day demonstration and similar gatherings throughout the Muslim world prove to the peoples of Palestine, Lebanon and the fighters of the resistance movement that “they are not alone and that all support them.”

MNA/PR