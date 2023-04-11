Raeisi urges new envoys to boost Iran's economic ties

Speaking before noon on Tuesday in the meeting of the new ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran to 7 countries, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi described the efforts to strengthen and develop economic relations and trade exchanges, deepening political relations and providing optimal services to Iranians living abroad are among the most important missions of the ambassadors.

The Iranian president also urged them to try to introduce the unique capacities and capabilities of our country in various fields of economy, science and technology, healthcare and tourism by emphasizing the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution.

Alireza Salarian, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Cyprus, Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Hossein Akbari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Arab Emirates, Reza Nazar Ahaari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to New Zealand, Seyyed Majid Tafreshi Khamene, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Portugal and Hassan Asgari, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Senegal, emphasized efforts to develop relations and all-round cooperation between Iran and other countries.

SKH/President.ir