Muslims unity, solidarity can prevent Israel aggressions

Speaking in a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday afternoon, Ebrahim said, "Various issues of the Islamic world, especially the aggression and insult by the Zionist Regime to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and Lebanon, demand that Islamic countries deal with these aggressive actions through more consultations and cooperation."

Referring to the initiative presented by Iran to hold an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he stated, "While we are witnessing the inaction of the international community against the crimes and aggression of the Zionist Regime, only the decisive message of the unity and solidarity of Muslims can prevent the spread of these aggressions."

Raeisi called Kazakhstan a close neighbour and friend of Iran and stated, "In terms of transportation, Iran is the best option for Kazakhstan's fast access and safe transit to open waters. Also, Iran's high capabilities in the field of technical and engineering services, especially in the mining sector, can be considered in the efforts for the development of cooperation between the two countries."

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for his part, said, "I completely agree with your Excellency that Muslim countries should solve the problems of the Islamic world by strengthening cooperation and expanding mutual consultations."

The President of Kazakhstan also described Iran and Kazakhstan as close neighbours and reliable partners for each other and stated, "The two countries have great capacities to improve the level of cooperation together and we should use all our efforts to accelerate the implementation of previous agreements."

MNA/President.ir