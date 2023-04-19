Muslim states coop. effective in deterring Zionist aggression

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi held a telephone conversation with Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultan of Oman on Wednesday noon. During the call, Raeisi congratulated the government and nation of Oman on Eid al-Fitr in advance.

The Iranian president pointed to the privileged relations Iran has with Oman and reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries.

Condemning the aggression committed the Zionist regime and the barbaric crimes done by the regime against the defenseless Palestinian fasting people, the Iranian President said, "No doubt, the cooperation, companionship and like-mindedness of all Islamic countries will be effective in deterring the aggression of the Zionists and realizing the legal rights of the Palestinian nation."

Haitham bin Tarik, for his part, voiced his satisfaction with the level of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

The Sultan of Oman also condemned the actions of the Zionist regime in desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque and said, "We always insist on our position on the Palestinian issue until the realization of the legal rights of the Palestinians."

SKH/President.ir