People stage rallies across Iran to mark Intl. Quds Day

Alireza Zakani, the mayor of Tehran who also participated in the Quds Day rallies on Friday said that the collapse of the Zionist regime is approaching.

People of Tabriz in East Azarbaijan province of Iran staged rallies on Friday to show their solidarity with Palestinians.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi attended the International Quds Day rallies in the capital.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami also took part in the rallies held in Tehran on the occasion of International Quds Day.

The Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari participated in the Quds Day rallies in Tehran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf attended the rallies in the Iranian capital. He is also set to deliver a speech on International Quds Day.

Addressing participants of International Quds Day on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the initiative of Imam Khomeini (RA) in appointing International Quds Day has turned the issue of Palestine into a popular and global issue in the world.

Today, thanks to Quds Day, all Muslims can say that Al-Quds is the capital of all Palestine and Palestine is the capital of the Islamic world, he added.

International Quds Day has become an effective political tradition and a strong political ritual, Ghalibaf further said, adding that it has revealed the criminal face of this child-killing regime in front of the people of the world.

Quds Day rallies in Gorgan, Golestan province, Iran

People took part in the rallies intended to communicate to the world the deplorable situation of the Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities which have intensified this year, especially since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Quds Day rallies in Tehran, Iran

Hundreds of thousands of Tehraners took to the streets in downtown the capital to commemorate International Quds Day today. Senior Iranian officials also attended the rallies.

Ten routes have been designated for the rallies throughout the Iranian capital, where people from all walks of life are heading to the iconic Enqelab (revolution) Square.

Quds Day rallies in Arak, Markazi province, Iran

The rallies went underway at 10 am in Tehran and over 900 cities across the country and a major part of Muslim states.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

People from all walks of life have gathered for the annual event, holding placards with slogans that read ‘Down with Israel, Down with the USA’ to show their contempt for the racist policies of Israel and the US support for the regime.

MNA/