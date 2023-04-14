Zionists to pay heavy price for any stupid mistake

In their final communiqué in Tehran, the demonstrators described unity and solidarity within the Muslim world as the key to triumph over global arrogant powers and their conspiracies

The Axis of Resistance, it said, has confounded Zionists and driven the corrupt and far-right administration of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to despair.

"The child-killing regime is experiencing gradual deterioration, political instability as well as severe bipolarity," it said.

"The unfolding developments across the Israeli-occupied territories and the reverse migration of Israeli settlers clearly show that the fake Zionist regime has reached an irreversible point of decline and is moving closer to collapse."

The protesters also underscored the need to reinforce support for the anti-Israel resistance front, saying it is the only viable solution to resolve the Palestinian issue as the first and foremost issue of the Muslim world.

The statement went on to emphasize the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their lands from which they were expelled in 1948, and the rights of the Palestinians to hold a comprehensive and free referendum and determine their future political fate.

The demonstrators also condemned Israeli raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and assaults on Palestinian worshipers, terming them as part of Tel Aviv's attempts to escape from the political and economic turmoil it is currently experiencing.

The statement touched on a new Intifada (uprising) in the making in the occupied West Bank, saying Israel is alarmed by the unity of Palestinian groups and the mass mobilization of young Palestinians to join resistance groups.

The participants also hailed retaliatory missile strikes by Palestinian resistance fighters, warning Israeli officials against committing any new blunder against the al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Any future desecration of the holy site would inflict a heavy price upon the Zionists, and a new military confrontation will accelerate the collapse and destruction of the racist and usurping Israeli regime," they said.

The protesters finally condemned the silence and inaction of international institutions and human rights institutions vis-à-vis the "barbaric" Israeli crimes, urging the United Nations to suspend Israel’s membership and subsequently expel the "occupying, racist and child-killing Zionist regime" from the world body and other international bodies.

RHM/PR