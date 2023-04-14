Intl Quds Day main part of struggle for Palestine liberation

Speaking in a televised speech on the eve of International Quds Day, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that the event comprises the integral component of the Muslim world’s battle to liberate al-Quds and entire Palestinian lands.

Nasrallah said that the Axis of Resistance is at the forefront of such a campaign, emphasizing the centrality of al-Quds throughout the struggle.

“Many developments took place this year both at international and regional arenas as well as inside the Israeli-occupied lands, which were in favor of the Axis of Resistance and its battle against the occupying Israeli regime and the US hegemony,” the Hezbollah chief said.

Nasrallah highlighted that the world is moving towards the formation of a multi-polar system that will end the uni-polar hegemony of the United States.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah also appreciated recent China-brokered reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, stating that Tehran-Riyadh rapprochement thwarted potential conspiracies, reflected desire for clam and underscored the need for dialogue in order to resolve current discords.

The Hezbollah leader stated that the latest regional developments foiled divisive plots which would harm the Muslim world and serve the best interests of the Israeli regime, noting that restoration of Syria’s natural role in the Arab world would negatively affect Israel’s normalization process and its attempts to form an alliance with certain Arab states against the Axis of Resistance.

Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah has gloriously and proudly emerged triumphant over problems in the past years, describing the extent of internal crises that the Zionist regime is currently facing as unprecedented since 1948.

He went on to note that Palestinians in the West Bank are at the forefront of defending Islamic and Christian sanctities, emphasizing that special emphasis must be laid on providing generous support to resistance fighters in the occupied territory.

MNA/PR