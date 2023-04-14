People of Tehran rally to mark International Quds Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Hundreds of thousands of Tehraners took to the streets in downtown the capital to commemorate International Quds Day.

International Quds Day is among the legacies of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who is revered as a spiritual leader by Muslims across the world. Back in 1979, shortly after leading an Islamic Revolution which toppled the US-backed Shah of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini named the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan the Quds Day.