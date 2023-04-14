Al-Nakhalah calls on Muslim nations to join Resistance groups

The leader of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement said, “International Quds Day" summarizes history and geography, and is an occasion when the Muslim Ummah displays its absolute certainty of the liberation of Palestine, al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ziad al-Nakhalah expressed serious concern over the persistent oppression and bloodshed in al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, arguing that Zionist occupiers are constantly trampling on the sanctities of the Palestinian nation.

Nakhalah then called on Arab and Muslim nations to broaden their understanding of the status quo in the Palestinian territories and join Resistance groups in the fight against the usurping Israeli regime.

International Quds Day was designated by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic. It is marked annually across the world on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. This year, the event falls on April 14.

MNA/PR