Apr 14, 2023

VIDEO: Quds International Day rallies held in Yazd

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – People of Yazd province of Iran on Friday to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Millions of people took part in the International Quds Day rallies across Iran and other Muslim countries to show their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and condemn Israeli atrocities and acts of aggression against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

