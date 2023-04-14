Ansarullah calls for efforts to expel Zionists from Palestine

“Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day in order to keep the issue of Palestine alive in the hearts and minds of all Muslims,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Thursday evening.

Houthi stated that the Yemeni nation has not retreated from its position to support the Palestinian nation, saying, “Our nation is trying to fulfill its religious duty and participate with Muslim freedom fighters in the decisive war against the Zionist enemy.”

He stated that the battle against the Israeli regime and US hegemony forms the cornerstone of Islamic teachings, noting that the fight against Zionism is an important factor in the rise of the Muslim world.

The leader of Ansarullah stated that the Zionists are afraid of the uprising of Muslim nations and their mobilization.

Houthi pointed out that the spirit of resistance within the Palestinian nation and the steadfastness of Muslim nations have started the countdown to the collapse of the Zionist regime.

He emphasized that the Zionist enemy is moving towards destruction and inescapable downfall.

International Quds Day falls on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which was named by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic more than four decades ago.

MNA/PR