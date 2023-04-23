Netanyahu cancels planned speech amid interruption threats

According to Zionist media, Netanyahu was scheduled to deliver the speech at the Jewish Federation conference in Tel Aviv.

This comes as thousands of Zionist settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories took to the streets on Saturday night for the 16th consecutive week and protested against Benjamin Netanyahu and his controversial plan regarding the judicial system of this regime.

Netanyahu’s proposed reforms seek to rob the Israeli regime's Supreme Court of the power to overrule decisions made by the regime's new extremist cabinet and the Knesset.

Mass protests have gripped the apartheid regime since it announced its proposed judicial reforms in January. Tens of thousands of demonstrators have faced off against police in the streets on a weekly basis.

