FMs from Afghanistan neighboring states to meet in Samarkand

Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan affairs, said, "We have important events in Afghanistan in the near future. A meeting at the level of the foreign ministers of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Russia will be held on April 13 in Samarkand, where issues related to Afghanistan will be discussed."

Regarding the Group of Five, which was recently established by Moscow and Tehran to resolve the Afghanistan issue, Kabulov said that this group has not made any progress so far due to Pakistan's inconsistency regarding India's presence.

Sohail Shaheen, the head of the political office of the Taliban in Qatar, said that the representative of the Taliban government should be invited to such meetings.

"Any meeting that takes place about Afghanistan, whether it is at the regional or global level, it is necessary that the Taliban delegation be invited as a main party to present the objective facts about Afghanistan to the participants and Clarify your solution", Shaheen stated.

Some political observers consider holding such meetings on Afghanistan positive.

"Uzbekistan conference is a response to the regional countries regarding Afghanistan's neighboring countries, which are extremely worried about the expansion of insecurity in their countries" Hamid Safawat, an expert on political issues said.

The Group of Five comprised of Five countries that share borders with Afghanistan was established two months ago through Moscow and Tehran's efforts with the aim of joint cooperation between neighboring countries to establish stability in Afghanistan and to jointly confront security, intimidation and economic challenges.

SKH/IRN85074251